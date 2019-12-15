March 28, 1940 ~^December 10, 2019
Thomas Wayne Hooker, 79, passed away at the George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home. He was born in Concord, North Carolina the son of Jesse Hooker and Irene Loggins Hooker. He graduated from O' Dell High School. He was a member of the Catholic Church.
Thomas proudly served his country for over 22 years in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He later worked for U Haul and Farmers Ins. He was a member and mentor for AA for many years. He enjoyed fishing and camping. We will miss his laughter!
Thomas is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elma; son Thomas Wayne Hooker II, dear friends Nycole Hooker and Teri Hall; grandson Paul DeHerrera (Olowan), granddaughter Alex N. Hooker Spaulding (Bryan); grandson Zach J. Hooker and fiance^ Janelle Meza, great-grandsons, Damian DeHerrera and Bennett T K Spaulding; his sister Sybil Burton and many nieces and nephews in No. Carolina.
He was preceded in death by two daughters Julie Sanchez and Jenny Hooker and grandson Robert Wayne Bottom.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. James The Just Catholic Church, 495 No. Harrison Blvd., Ogden, UT.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: