November 8, 1971 ~ May 6, 2020
Tiffany Evertsen Sanders passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Davis Hospital of liver failure.
She married Robert Sanders, September 14, 1996. They were later divorced. To this union, her three shining stars were born; River Sanders, Stone Sanders, and Sophie Sanders.
She attended Walquist Junior High School. She graduated from Roy High School in 1990.
She loved people and made many friends along her way. She was very kind, loving and generous with those that knew her. She also loved being outdoors and running. She had a passion for fashion, jewelry, nice cars, Oreo's and Hip-Hop.
She had worked as a loan officer at Wells Fargo, also at Symbol Arts and long-term care facilities.
We would like at this time to give a heartfelt thanks to her stepfather, Bob Malinoski, who in the past few years has given of himself selflessly to help during her difficult times.
She is survived by her father Gearith Evertsen, stepmother Marlene Evertsen, stepfather Bob Malinoski, her children, two nephews, Tye Evertsen and Chad Evertsen and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother Sally Malinoski, her brother Trent Evertsen, her grandparents Pete and Zora Evertsen.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836-36th St., Ogden, UT 84403
Tiffany chose to fight her addiction to alcohol very privately. If someone you care about is showing signs of addiction a conversation, it could be a turning point that spurs that person to seek help. There is hope and recovery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation at any Wells Fargo Branch in her name to help her children with her final expenses.
Tiffany, we love you, you are at peace now reuniting with your mom, Trent and other loved ones.
We will miss you and you will never be forgotten.
Your precious stars: River, Stone, and Sophie will be looked after, guided and loved by many loving people in their lives.
Please be mindful of the current situation with regards to Coronavirus. We would love to shake hands and hug so many, but let's all do our part to practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: