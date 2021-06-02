Tiffiny Lynn Shirra
Tiffiny Lynn Shirra, 38, passed away May 27, 2021 at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, UT after a valiant and courageous battle with addiction. She was born March 14, 1983 in Ogden, UT to Bradley James Shirra and Sherry Allen Shirra. She grew up and attended school following with her family to her father's various military assignments including Kansas, Arizona, Texas and Germany. She graduated from Roy High School where she was a cheerleader.
Tiffiny is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was working as a Customer Service Representative at the Ogden Standard Examiner at the time of her death. She had previously worked as a Model and VIP Hostess in Las Vegas, as a Dog Groomer, and as a Veterinary Technician.
She had a vivacious, spitfire and fun-loving personality. She was an animal lover and was kind and compassionate to others and went out of her way to help others including strangers. She adored her fur babies Tater Tot, P'nut and Tumbleweed. She was a great cook and an accomplished dancer taking lessons from age three through her teens. She was an excellent snowboarder, fantastic with makeup, loved to dance, and go to concerts.
Tiffiny leaves to cherish her memory, her parents: Sherry Jarvis (Alan), Bradley Shirra (Susan); her boyfriend/protector and supporter Craig Mead Weston; brothers: Nicholas Shirra (Flavia), Skyler Shirra; step-sister: Ashlee Groves; grandparents: Graham and Faye Shirra, Dorothy B. Allen, Gayle Christensen and nieces and nephews: Alessandra, Breanna, Melanie, Sterling and Collin. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers: Malcom S. Allen Jr. and Vern N. Christensen.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30- 10:30 a.m. at the Inverness LDS Ward Chapel, 3426 West August Drive, Syracuse, UT. Interment will be in the Roy City Cemetery Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to view livestream of the service, please use this link:
http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/syracuseutahweststake.
The family suggests donations to honor Tiffiny be made to The Humane Society or Animal Rescue Projects.