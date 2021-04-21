Tim Gavin
Tim Gavin, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2021 after a brief illness.
He was born March 16, 1957 in Ogden, Utah. He was the youngest (twin) son of Jay Robert and Donna Mae Wistisen Gavin. He married his eternal companion, Dian Sessions Gavin.
He was raised in Roy, Utah where he attended Municipal Elementary, Roy Jr. High and Roy High School.
He also received an Associate Degree from Weber State College in Ogden.
Tim proudly and honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1975 to 1979. Tim loved to be around aircraft. He worked for various aircraft companies including Sky Quest Aviation and Hill Air Force Base. He was patriotic and enjoyed any July 4th celebration that included fireworks and family. Nothing was better to him than looking skyward and seeing a fighter jet fly over or to go flying with his son.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Tim quietly served and gave all that he had. He donated plasma and platelets regularly for over 16 years.
He was always quietly seeking ways to serve others. He enjoyed planting a vegetable garden and sharing the produce with his family and neighbors.
Tim met his true love Dian, while attending Roy Jr High School. She was his best friends' sister. It took a few years before he had the courage to ask her out, but it wasn't long before they were engaged. They married in the Salt Lake Temple and shared 41 wonderful years of marriage. He was a very loving and devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather. His family was the light of his life! He will forever be remembered for his "Grandpa Bacon."
Tim is survived by his wife Dian of Roy, a son Blake (Hanah) of Grand Saline, TX, and daughter Stacy (Jacob) of Ogden, his siblings Debra Gavin of Clinton, Kerry (Ann) Gavin of Pleasant View, and his twin brother Kim Gavin of Layton. Tim was proud of his 5 grandchildren (Kenzie, Bradley, Caleb, Brielle and Nova Harley).
To honor Tim, a private gathering with family was held. He was interred in the Roy City Cemetery.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5856 S 1900 W Roy. Utah. Send condolences to the family at www. myers-mortuary.com