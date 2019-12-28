September 3, 1948 ~ December 21, 2019
SOUTH OGDEN - Timothy Nielsen Wight, Beloved Father and Husband passed away on, Saturday December 21, 2019 after many physical struggles due to cancer.
Tim was born September 3, 1948 in Ogden, UT, son of D. Frank Wight and Fern Nielsen Wight.
He grew up in South Ogden where he attended one year at Bonneville High School.
They then moved to Brigham City, where he graduated from Box Elder High School.
Tim excelled in playing football and baseball and later went on to play baseball for Weber State College.
Athletics was one of his greatest passions, and he gave so much time and energy to always being the best he could be. Whether he be on the field or a coach on the sidelines, he gave 100 percent.
Tim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints. He held many church leadership positions throughout his life, and was Bishop of the Clinton 1st Ward for many years.
The Gospel was a constant guiding light in his life and although he faced some trials, it was always his rock. In his final days, he had the opportunity to tell his children that he knew the Atonement was real and that he profoundly felt his Savior's love and forgiveness.
Tim was a passionate and relentless salesman. He worked with various companies throughout his life, and was awarded "top salesman," on more than one occasion.
Of all of his endeavors, working for Bear River Log Homes was his favorite. You could often find him wearing hats with phrases such as "Tim-Ber"^and "Logs Rule, Bricks Drool."
He was known by many as "Coach Tim." He gave approximately 20 years of his life to guiding and shaping young athletes both in the play of the game and in many life lessons as well. He loved his time coaching and looked back on it with the fondest of memories.
Tim was married and sealed to Nalani Young from 1967-1982. Tim then married and was later sealed to Janet Nash from 1982-2003. He was currently married to JoD'Ann Wight. They were married in August of 2007.
Surviving are eight children, Wendy Baham, Nikol Wight, Benjamin (Claudia) Wight, Jess (Cassandra) Wight, Sheridan (Ben) Borchert, Kali (Beau) Blanchard, Cade Wight, and Paislee Wight, as well as four step-children, Shad (Erin) Bybee, Carson (Morgan) Bybee, Colton (Lauren) Bybee, and Jake Bybee.
Also surviving are his two brothers and one sister, Thom (Karen) Wight, Frank (Karen) Wight, and Debbie (Dave) Cowdin. Tim was preceded in death by his beloved parents and his son, Timothy Young Wight (Ty).
Everyone remembers their story of Tim the way they need to, because he touched each life in his own unique way. His larger than life personality will be sorely missed in the lives of all those who loved him^and he was indeed so very loved.
In Tim's very own words here is a excerpt from a poem he wrote years ago:
"Yes, my friends, my greatest quest;
Is to prove worthy, and be one of God's best.
And to someday hear His voice say unto me^
^Well done thou good and faithful servant; enter now into Eternity."^
Services for Tim will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, with a viewing from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the LDS chapel, 5735 Crestwood Drive South Ogden, UT.
A viewing will be also be held on Monday December 30, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., with a funeral beginning at 11:00 a.m., also at the chapel on Crestwood Drive. Interment, West Weber Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: