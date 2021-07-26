Timothy "Timmy" Pongpommard
November 9, 1987 ~ July 19, 2021
Mr. Timothy Pongpommard passed away July 19, 2021, at the age of 33.
Timmy was born in Ogden, UT to parents Triemsin and Sunisa Pongpommard on November 9, 1987. He was the baby of the family. Timmy graduated from Roy High School in 2006. In 2011, he married his wife, Treena.
Timmy was a great husband, son, brother, and friend. He was incredibly positive and gave great advice. He loved to entertain, but mostly feed people. Timmy valued spending quality time with loved ones and video games of all kinds.
Timmy is survived by his wife of 10 years, Treena Pongpommard; his father, Triemsin Pongpommard; his sister, Penny Isolampi; his niece, Tatsanee Pongpmmard; his nephew, Parker Isolampi, and his fur babies: Arya and Riven.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sunisa Pongpomard; his grandmother, Simporn Hunt; and his great-aunt, Porntip Klundt.
A celebration of Timmy's life will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at Lindquist North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N Washington Blvd. The services will be followed by a Buddhist Religious Ceremony at Lindquist Crematorium.
RIP Zevner
