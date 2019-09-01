Tina Marie Garcia-Ramirez

September 7, 1970 ~ August 28, 2019
Tina was a beautiful soul and was loved by many, is missed, and will be remembered. She was welcomed in open arms by her grandmother on August 28, 2019. Tina was an amazing wife, loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt.
Tina was born on September 7, 1970, in Ogden, Utah. She graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1988. She then met the love of her life, Macario Ramirez. They married October 6, 1990, at St. Mary's; he never stopped trying to make her smile and together they had three children; KC, Nick, and Cristian.
Tina was very talented and enjoyed crocheting blankets, shoes, hats, and scarfs for everyone. Tina loved to travel with her family. They loved Disneyland where they made many memories. They'd pack up and drive and would visit family and friends in other states. Tina loved her children. They were her heart and joy. Her Babies! Time spent with them was very special.
Loved ones that will miss her tremendously are her husband Macario Ramirez; her children KC, Nick, Cristian and step-son Macario Jr; her grandchildren; sisters Melinda, Carmalita and Brenda (Norman); brothers Richard (Michelle), Joseph (Angie) and Robert (Monica). She was preceded in death by her grandmother (Mary), nephew (Daniel James) and brother (Johnny).
A viewing will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by Rosary at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. James, 495 N. Harrison Blvd., Ogden.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask you donate to (Tina Ramirez memorial account) American First Credit Union, acct. # 9112236
Condolences may be sent to the family at: