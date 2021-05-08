Toby Duwyane Gallegos
Toby Duwyane Gallegos, age 66, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021. He was born June 14, 1956.
Toby is survived by his loving wife Gen'ee R Gallegos, one son Toby Gallegos Jr., three grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by both his mother and father Nick and Dora Gallegos, his older brother Sammy Gallegos, and one son Timothy Earl Gallegos.
Toby lived a difficult but full life and will be missed by the ones who had the pleasure of knowing him. You are now where you need to be Pops at peace! Love your Family.