Toby Fred Gallegos - "Toby G."^

January 24, 1944 ~ January 14, 2020
Toby Fred Gallegos left this world in the sunset of his life, January 14th, 2020 age 75. Toby was born January 24, 1944, to Fred and Virginia Martinez Gallegos in Saguache, Colorado.
He attended Ogden High School and was the president of the ski team and graduated in 1963. He joined the Army and served in Germany during the Vietnam era. After the war, Toby returned to Ogden, Utah and worked for JetWay and Hill A.F.B. as a machinist.
He married Linda Gonzales Woolley, July 24, 1972, in Jackson, Wyoming and later divorced. Toby lived in Oxnard California and Tacoma Washington and worked for a Govt/Military Hospital. Later returning home to Ogden Utah to be closer to family.
Toby was a semi-pro in tennis, loved music and outdoor concerts enjoyed sports and was a fan of the Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks & LA Lakers. He loved to fish and cook enjoying his favorite foods, garlic, refried beans, green chili & tortillas. Toby loved to workout, head to the farmers market, beer at Kokomo's and spending time with friends. Toby was described as "A Man of His Own."
He is survived by his daughter, Gena Gallegos; son, Scott Jacobs; sisters: Pat Rose, Roxsan Nebeker, Sarah Gallegos, Christine Siegel, and brother, George (Elaine) Gallegos, grandchildren, Selena Gallegos, Shaqur Rogers; many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Gallegos; mother, Virginia Martinez Gallegos; brothers: Roger, Freddie, Danny and sister, Louise; brothers-in-law, Russell and Mike.
Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., with Military Honors at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah 84401.
