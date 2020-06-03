August 4, 1967 ~^May 26, 2020
Todd Darren Land (Burnett), unexpectedly passed away early on the morning of May 26, 2020, due to health complications. Todd was born in Ogden, UT, on August 4, 1967, to Kathryn and Richard Land. He was the baby of the family and loved by his older siblings. He attended Bonneville High School, class of 1985, and then married Dawn Kelly, with whom he had two children. They later divorced.
Todd was a dedicated friend, who loved to make everyone smile. He was an amazing listener and the world's best cheerleader, and he was always able to get everyone in the room laughing.
Todd loved his friends and family, the Utah Jazz, smoking and grilling food, traveling, Bear Lake, The Curse of Oak Island, the Kansas City Chiefs, and his little dog--Rocket. He loved being Uncle Todd to everyone he met and made friends everywhere he went.
Todd is preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn Dillingham, and grandparents David and Dorothy Beede. He is survived by his two children Tifane (Wade), T.C. (Kandis), his granddaughter Lily, siblings Michael Burnett, Russ Burnett, Julianne (Gary) Nielsen, Danny Burnett, Tina Bushnell, his "brothers from other mothers" - Russell S. Burnett II & Brandon Whittaker, and many nieces and nephews who dearly loved him.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. on Zoom as well as at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch. Please feel free to wear comfortable or Jazz related attire.
Online condolences may be made at: