TODD EUGENE DYCHES

February 5, 1960 ~ April 13, 2020
Our beloved Son, Father, Grandfather, Brother and friend peacefully passed away at home on Monday, April 13, 2020. Todd was born in Ogden, Utah on February 5, 1960, to Eugene B. Dyches and Bonnie N. Dyches. He attended Layton High School. Todd was a Produce Manager for several years and went on to selling cars. There he found many friends and will be remembered for always telling jokes and making those around him laugh. Todd was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Todd truly enjoyed many things during his life. He loved fishing, cooking and listening to music. He loved football and was a huge Oakland Raiders fan. You always knew where to find him when the Raiders were playing. He was a lover of animals and was so excited about his new fur baby Lucy. Most of all, Todd loved his children and spending time with his family. He was a very proud Grandpa, who was especially fond of spoiling his grandkids.
Todd is survived by his children, Ryan (Jenny), Shandi (Joe) and Aliee, Ex-wife Tina, five Grandchildren, his parents, sister Debbie (Kevin) and his dog Lucy. He was welcomed home by his late son Trevor, whom he loved dearly.
Todd, (DAD) will miss your sense of humor, phone calls, funny texts and big hugs. Our Todd will be missed dearly but never forgotten.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
