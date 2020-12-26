"Together Again"
Maggie Elda Talbot Howell
June 14, 1930 ~ December 22, 2020
Maggie Howell, 90, passed away on December 22, 2020 at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home. She was born to Clarence Earl and Mary Elizabeth Taylor Talbot on June 14, 1930. She had five sisters and three brothers.
She married Ivan C. Howell on November 16, 1951 and they were sealed on September 11, 1997. They have two daughters, Debbie (Craig) Farrimond and Lorrie (Rick) Frazier.
Maggie retired from Hostess Cakes after many years; it was hard work but she loved the people she worked with.
She was a friend to everyone and eager to help those she loved. Many affectionately called her Grandma Maggie and every grandchild and great-grandchild loved spending time with her. One of her favorite things to do was go shopping and Maggie could be found at the mall every Saturday.
Maggie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony and led her family by faith.
Maggie is survived by her daughter, Lorrie (Rick), 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband (Ivan), daughter (Debbie), son-in-law (Craig), as well as her parents and siblings.
The family would like to express gratitude to the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home for their loving care.
Services will be private, but will be live-streamed by Lindquist Mortuary at 11:00 am on December 28th.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
