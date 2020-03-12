May 31, 1937 ~ March 7, 2020
Tom Nass of Huntsville, Utah passed away on Saturday, the seventh of March. He was 82 years old and lived a very full life. Tom was born in Price, Utah to James and Anastasia Nass. His father immigrated from Greece and his mother was a first generation Greek American. Tom was always proud of his Greek heritage. The family moved to the Ogden area in 1947 and has lived in Huntsville since 1975. Tom graduated from Ogden High in 1955. After graduating, he enlisted in the Army spending his tour of duty in Panama where he managed to guard the country and be a lifeguard all at the same time.
Tom returned to Utah and attended Weber State College. He met Veda, the love of his life, and they were married in 1963. Tom and Veda have loved each other for 57 years raised three sons Jim, Chris and Jason.
Tom was many things - a sheepherder, rancher, racehorse owner, land developer, and Hill Air Force Base bombing range target manager. Tom's head-down-get-it-done attitude coupled with his ability to get folks to do things they really didn't want to do on the way to a "win win" outcome served him well in his working relationships throughout his life.
Tom was also a fierce competitor and loved to turn almost any sport into an opportunity to establish a "fair" bet. Tom passed his love of competition onto his sons and often confounded his friends in the horse shoe pits, on the barn volleyball court, at the card table and on the golf course - I'm not sure anyone could putt out of a sand bunker as well as he could. Tom loved to hunt and spent a lot of time in the mountains behind his house with his friends and his boys chasing deer and elk.
Tom and his wife Veda were fans of large yard parties and loved to bring people together for good food, time to connect with old friends and opportunities to make new ones. In his later years he loved spending time with his friends and family at the cabin sitting under the big willow tree.
Tom is survived by his wife Veda, sister Pat Hagadorn,
brother Nick Nass, sons Jim and Chris. He was loved by his daughter-in-law, Janet and granddaughters, Rachel and Sarah.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at
2 p.m. at Huntsville Cemetery. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary,
3408 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: