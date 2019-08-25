May 11, 1954 ~ August 15, 2019
Tom Washington Jr. 65, passed away August 15, 2019, surrounded by many loved ones. He was born May 11, 1954, to Teresa Daniels and Albert Washington Remo in Del Rio, Texas.
He was a very loving son, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed sitting on his porch enjoying the weather with family and friends. He loved his baby Tigra (cat). He also enjoyed his time working at Lifetime. He was a true blessing to our family and will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Tom is survived by his mother, Teresa Daniels; sister, Pat Simmons; and brother, Danny Remo; daughter, Catrina Reynoso (Manuel); and sons, Eddie (Jaclyn) Remo and Solomon Remo; grandchildren: Cassandra (Ricardo) Escobedo, Michael (Sabrina) Perez, Trinity Crespin, Bo Remo, Ty Remo, Lucian Remo; great-grandchildren: Ricardo Escobedo, Jr. and Jimena Escobedo;. many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father; step-father, Belton Daniels; and grandson, Javier Rodriguez Jr.
The family would like to thank his best friend, Christine Fortenberry, who was faithfully by his side and the many people who helped, donate and organized fundraisers for Tom.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: