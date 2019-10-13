Our Dad Tomas L. Maestas Jr, 86, returned to our heavenly father on October 8, 2019. Dad was born on October 4, 1933, in Canjilon, NM to Frances and Tomas Maestas.
He married and later divorced. From this marriage, he had three daughters who he raised himself. Dad was a truck driver for Barton/Motor Cargo for 42 years where he retired in 2004.
Dad enjoyed visiting his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren on a daily basis, sometimes multiple times a day! He enjoyed his weekly trips to Wendover and playing cards with family and friends.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and four sisters.
Surviving are his daughter's Chris (Trini) Gil, Bunny (Rick) Hernandez and Debra Delgado; three sisters; Teddy, Porfy and Lela in New Mexico; six grandchildren: Trini Jr, Monica his one and only granddaughter, DJ, Eric, Jason and Lance; and 21 great- grandchildren.
Everyone that had the pleasure of knowing our dad knew what a wonderful, loving, caring, and stubborn person he was! He will be deeply missed.
Family would like to thank all the nurses and CNAs at Stonehenge of Ogden for taking such great care of him and for loving him like one of their own for the past three years.
Dads viewing will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., Rosary 7 p.m., at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street, Ogden. Luncheon following Mass.
