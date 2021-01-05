Tomy Yasuda
August 26, 1928 ~ December 30, 2020
Tomy Yasuda 92, passed away December 30, 2020.
He was born August 26, 1928 to Hiroshi and Yasuko Yasuda in Genola, Utah.
Tomy graduated from Provo High School.
He married Norma Joy Hill on May 26, 1973 in Washington Terrace, Utah. They were sealed on July 30, 2010 in the Ogden, Utah Temple.
After graduating high school, Tomy joined the U.S. Army, he was discharged in 1953. He was active for several years with the Honor Guard for Korean War members.
He spent time farming in Idaho. He was employed by Boeing Aerospace Company where he retired.
Tomy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Tomy lived in Washington Terrace, Utah, Lancaster, California, and Roy, Utah for the last 28 years.
He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and gardening, watching and feeding the Finch birds in his back yard.
Tomy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed shopping with Norma and his grandchildren. Tomy was a very special person and will be missed by all.
Tomy is survived by Norma Joy Hill, stepson Kirk Mildon, sister Mariya Motoki, granddaughter-in-law Colleen Allen, son-in-law Mike Allen, grandchildren; Loni (Shawn) Hammond, Bryan Allen, Hayley Allen, eight great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren.
Tomy is preceded in death by daughter Dawn Yasuda, brother George Yasuda, sisters; Pricilla Nago and Lilly Chino.
Due to Covid-19 Private Services will be held.
A Livestream link for the Funeral Service on January 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. will be provided on Tomy's obituary at www.leavittsmortuary.com
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
