Trace Lewis Vandersteen
August 31, 1956 ~ July 1, 2021
Trace Lewis Vandersteen passed away on July 1, 2021. He was born August 31, 1956 in Ogden, Utah. He was the third of seven children of Wayne and Jayne Vandersteen. He attended Ogden area schools and never wandered too far away from his hometown. He married the love of his life, Laury Staten Vandersteen on March 31, 1984. Together they had four children, Brian (Jennifer) Peterson, Shayne (Alana) Vandersteen, Tracee Nichole Vandersteen, and Kallea Jo (Jordan) Smith.
Trace loved the Dallas Cowboys, fishing, hunting and everything outdoors. Some of his happiest memories were of the deer hunt in Koosharem, Utah with his family and close friends; "gettin' birds" with his dog; and fishing the Ogden and Weber rivers for hours longer than his wife expected. He always claimed he could catch a fish in a mud puddle. He passed this passion on to his kids and grandkids by taking them along with him, making sure to teach them how to respect the sport and nature.
He was so fun to be around and brought laughter and joy to everyone he spent time with. He never minded being the butt of the joke, but he was always quick to make up a song about you to burn you back. And if you kept his coffee cup full, he was good to swap stories for hours. He was such a good listener if he could hear you.
Trace had such a big heart. He was fair and nonjudgmental to everyone. He always did what was right by others and always rooted for the underdog.
Trace worked at Boman Kemp for 22 years where he made lifelong friends.
He leaves behind his wife Laury, whom he loved oh so much; his kids; grandkids, Austin, Brinley, Hunter, Sapharia, Carter, Ariana, Mason, Boe and Ellie; great-grandkids, Saylor and Kai; his siblings, Rocky Vandersteen, Zana (Mark) Heslop, Jodie (Steve) Hayman, Wanette (Jeff) Cisowski, Vicki (Brad) Carver, and Tara (Rick) Stuart; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracee; his father, Wayne; his nephew, Seth Call; and some of his BEST friends. Trace was a giving man until the end and was an organ donor. The family would like to thank the first responders, Mckay Dee ED and ICU staff.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Ogden, UT 84401 Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd., Ogden, UT 84403
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com