November 12, 1961 ~ December 4, 2019
Tracy Alan Beers passed on December 4, 2019 after losing his fight with Cancer. He was born November 12, 1961 in Sunset, UT to Robert and Georgia Beers.
Tracy was an avid outdoorsmen and bowler and enjoyed spending time with his children.
Preceding him in death by his Mother Georgia, Father Robert, Brothers Danny & David.
Survived by Anthony & Sheleece & their children Evylinn, Lillian, & Logan. Nathan and his son Hayzen & Chelsea & her daughter Avery.
As well as his niece and nephew Tania & Tim along with their children.
We are grateful that he was able spend his remaining weeks in the home of his oldest son surrounded by people that love him!
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please contact Anthony for more info.