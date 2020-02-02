May 6, 1954 ~ January 29, 2020
Tracy Paul Rice, 65, unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 29, 2020. He was born May 6, 1954, the son of Vernon and Evelene Hansen Rice. He grew up in South Ogden and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1973.
He was a very talented Journeyman Brick Mason working in the Ogden and Las Vegas areas for over 50 years.
On February 1, 1974, he married the love of his life, Norma Jean Bryan. Together they raised four children in both South Weber, UT and Boulder City, NV.
Tracy and Jeanie loved spending time with their children and grandchildren often traveling to attend sporting events, dance recitals, and all other important occasions. He was so proud of his grandchildren, always claiming that they were the cutest and the best!
Tracy enjoyed being on the golf course with his family and especially his Thursday golf buddies. He was an avid Utah Jazz fan! Tracy also loved spending time with friends and family in the outdoors as well as panning for gold and metal detecting. He had a pure heart, a soft spot for all animals, and always looked for the good in people.
Tracy is survived by his loving wife of nearly 46 years, Norma Jean Rice; mother Evelene Rice, father-in-law Lester Bryan; sisters, Cheryl (Lee) Jacobson, Dianne (Reed) Zaugg, Brenda (Dave) Willie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Merill (Nancy) Bryan, Cheryl (Lance) Bybee, John (Cheri) Bryan, Alona (Scott) Burton; children, Austin (Holly) Rice, Cristee (Clint) Jones, Misti (Cisco) Lopez, and Kelly (Clint) Fausett; 14 grandchildren, Austin, Haylee, Hunter, Jordyn (Cooper) Rollins, Treyson, Tryker, Aubryn, Sophia, Natalia, Lydia, Roman, Makaylee (Traycen) Shamo, Jacey, and Oaklie, one great-granddaughter Ireland Shamo and one great-grandson on the way. Tracy was preceded in death by his dad, Vernon Rice, mother-in-law, Norma Bryan; niece CJ Bybee Wood; nephew Adam Craig Bryan and many other loved ones. Tracy will be greatly missed and the world lost one hell of a good guy!
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Meadows Ward, 5855 Skyline Drive, Ogden.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
