Tranquilino (Frank) Montoya
September 8, 1935 ~ March 5, 2021
The world lost another gentle giant on March 5, 2021. Frank died at the age of 85 after a short battle with cancer.
Frank was born on September 8, 1935, in Canjilon, New Mexico to Alfredo and Genovena Montoya. He was the youngest of twelve children. Frank had a very humble and hard youth.
He was married to Josephine Martinez and they had five children: Geri, Flamino (Flam), Gilbert, Diane, and Santos.
In 1954 Frank joined the navy and was stationed in Coronado, CA. He was part of the Underwater Demolition Team and shipped out on the USS Union to China and Japan. He retired from active duty in 1957 and the Navy Reserves in 1962. From there he worked for the Ogden DDO retiring after 34 years.
As an adult farming became a passion of his for over 50 years. He never truly retired, because from sunup to sundown he worked on his farm, only occasionally going fishing.
On September 19, 1970, Frank married the love of his life, Ellouise Bryson Bishop. She brought three children to this marriage: Ron, Sheryl, and Kathy. Frank and Ellouise lived for one another and had many fun times together. They enjoyed fishing and going for a daily ride, goat roast parties, poker and card games and big family get togethers at the farm, which always included good food, Mexican and western music, dancing, and beer and fun.
Frank was a very friendly and sociable person. He owned and operated several bars and restaurants in the Ogden and Malad, ID area. The most recent were Sidekicks and the Chat N' Chew. He was a friend to all he met and selflessly gave to those in need. He was a great man who always did it his way and we were lucky enough to be along for the ride.
He is survived by his wife Ellouise, sister Rosa Sanchez, children Geri Montoya, Flam Montoya, Gilbert Montoya, Diane (Al) Alvarado, Santos Montoya, Ron Bishop, Sheryl (Dave) Pulver, and Kathy (Doug) Joynt. He has 19 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their extended families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and four sisters, daughter-in-law Mary Bishop, two grandsons, Scott Bishop and Nick Joynt.
Per Franks request, no services will be held, rather a celebration of life (Fiesta) will be held later.
Frank had a tender heart for those in need and a deep love for dogs.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the homeless or an animal shelter.
