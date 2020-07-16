1985 ^~ 2020
Travis Gene Davidson, 35, passed away July 9, 2020. He was born January 29, 1985 in Ogden, Utah to Kenneth Howard and Teresa Kae Stokes Davidson. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Travis was blessed to have a childhood with siblings that are the best of friends. Frequent family road trips inspired his adventurous spirit into adulthood.
Travis married Marie Buchmuller on March 24, 2007, and together they raised two children, Tavin and Noah. He enjoyed being outdoors and going on road trips with his family. Travis's love for recreation and college football were contagious. He inspired his family to develop a deep appreciation for both the outdoors and his favorite team, the Runnin' Utes. He also enjoyed traveling and had visited many places around the world.
In life, he was very charitable and quick to help others. He was intelligent, hardworking, and dedicated. Travis worked tirelessly to provide for his family and was quite successful in his career. He was driven to learn. He would sometimes dive deeply into researching a subject and was always ready to engage in spirited debate on a number of topics.
Travis loved his family most of all. He was particularly fond of his boys, Tavin and Noah, who meant the world to him. He would chat at length with Tavin about his interests; science, sports, and Star Wars were all frequent subjects. And Noah was one of Travis's best buddies too. Travis enjoyed reading books, playing pirates, and watching movies with him.
Travis loved his wife, Marie, deeply. Few people ever find love such as theirs. They were fortunate to enjoy a long-lasting companionship. Travis considered Marie to be his best friend, and soul mate. And he intended to renew his vows with Marie this year.
Travis is survived by his parents, wife, children, and siblings: Kyle (Breeann), Taylor (Amanda), Alicia (Chuck) Miller. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and brother Jared.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made for his children at America First Credit Union to The Davidson Family Charitable Fund account #: 9116625 or Venmo @Marie-Travis-Davidson
Graveside services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Friday, July 17th, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.
Please observe Covid social distancing guidelines.
