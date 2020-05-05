September 21, 1974 ~ April 1, 2020
Rest In Peace our beloved Travis Ivan Thompson, 45, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1974, in Ogden, Utah, the son of Dan Neils Thompson and Cheryl D. Robinson ( Giddy ). A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Travis was a wonderful son, father, brother, and friend who touched the lives of those around him.
Travis is survived by his son, Tygun (Tia) Thompson; daughters, Taycee Thompson and Taliah Thompson; two grandchildren, Taleb and Tevin Thompson; parents, Cheryl Giddy (Mike Matue) and Dan N. Thompson; brothers, Dan (ReNae) Thompson, Wesley (Brooke) Thompson, and Preston Jones; sisters, Sharlee Jones and Latisha Hillaker. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Travis dedicated his life to his children and grandchildren to make sure they were always taken care of. He loved and was always there for his children, grandchildren and family.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday, May 7th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, May 8th from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
