August 5, 1993 ~ January 24, 2020
Tre Xavier Jones-Scott, 26, was suddenly taken from us on January 24, 2020. Tre was born August 5, 1993, in Sandy, Utah to Denise Jones and Galvinston S. Scott. He graduated from Ogden High School in 2011 and had one year left to graduate from the College at Colorado Tech University.
Tre was a Baptist. He was a referee for community youth basketball. He enjoyed dancing, singing, music and loved basketball. He had an amazing smile; always greeted people with love and respect. In his free time his children were his #1 priority, then came babying his mother.
Tre is survived by his son Davier Ethan Jones; daughter Ameri Elizabeth Jones; mother Denise Jones; siblings Paige Scott, Allen Scott and Shavell Scott, and a host of aunties, uncles and cousins and the love of his life for 10 years, Guille, will be greatly missed and adored by your loving fianc^, Tre. He was preceded in death by his grandfather L.P. Jones; grandmother, Lillie Jones; Iveori Anderson; Jessie Ann Anderson and father Galvinston Scott.
Tre's family would like to thank everyone for coming together in this time of need. Thank you to Myers Mortuary for all your help. We appreciate all donations that were given.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. with a viewing to be held prior from 1:00 to 2:15 p.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: