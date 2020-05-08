September 10, 1978 ~ May 3, 2020
Trevor Ellison, 41, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Trevor was born on September 10, 1978, to Cathey Ellison Weiss and David Ellison, in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Ogden High School.
Trevor was a master of his trade. He could make anything out of wood, metal, and granite. Thank you to Cory from North Davis Cabinets for always believing in him and letting him master his crafts for the last twenty years.
Trevor loved to golf at The Barn with the guys. He loved his times sturgeon fishing in Idaho, and the fishing trip he took with Cory.
He loved soccer and played for many many years. He was also a huge ReAL fan.
Trevor is survived by his mother, Cathey Weiss; stepfather, Troy Weiss; sister, Tessa Fletcher; brother-in-law, Marc Fletcher; nephew, Marcus - Cache Fletcher; and many loving, family, extended family, and friends.
Trevor is preceded in death by his father, Dave; his grandparents; and his uncle, Cliff.
Due to COVID-19, private family Funeral Services will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary. Private family Viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Graveside Services to follow. Masks will be available if needed.
