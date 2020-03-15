May 11, 1947 ~ March 8, 2020
Trish Sortland passed away on March 8, 2020, while fighting pancreatic cancer. She was born on Mother's Day, May 11, 1947, to Melvin and May Robertson in Ogden, UT.
She married Gary Sortland on November 6, 1982, to live the life of a pilot's wife.
She was preceded in death by her father, son Jon and beloved granddaughter Alex.
Trish is survived by her husband; mother; brother, Mike (Cindy) Robertson of Ogden; brother-in-law, Luke Sortland of Ambrose, ND; son, Casey (Cindy) Price of Watsontown, PA; son, Sean (Camille) Sortland of Salt Lake City; her favorite grandson, Lucas Sortland; granddaughter, Nicole; great-granddaughter, Ember of Ottumwa, IA; and of course her cats and dog.
Trish will be cremated and at her request, there will be no memorial. She asks that you please remember your favorite animal charities and local shelters.
Cremation entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
