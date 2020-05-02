April 15, 1962 ~ March 31, 2020
Troy Durand passed away on Mar 31, 2020. Born in Ogden, UT Apr 15, 1962 to Wendell D. Durand and Cathye Garner Cox (Fred). He worked for Singleton Landscaping, Snow Basin, and Mountain States Produce. He loved enjoying the outdoors with his wife Deanne, who died March 10, 2020. He leaves behind Jason Carroll (Deanne's son), Parents, Jeff (Laurel) Durand, Greg (Monica) Durand, Brady (Susan) Cox, Angela (Gabe) Clark, Ryan Cox, and other family members. Graveside service Saturday, May 9, 2020, 11:00 AM, Hooper Cemetery. Only close family and friends should attend.