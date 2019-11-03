Troy G. Moore

February 26, 1967 ~ October 24, 2019
Troy was born in Ogden, Utah, on February 26, 1967, at the old Dee Hospital, to parents Glen F. and Jayne Moore. He passed away October 24, 2019, in the Jack Bryrne Medical Center, Lebanon New Hampshire, due to complications from surgery.
He fought long and hard to recover but didn't have the strength to go on.
Troy graduated from Bonneville High School in 1985. After graduation, he worked as a machinist, for several years at Parker Hannifin Corporation.
In 2003, he moved to Keene, New Hampshire, where he worked at G.S. Precision, until his untimely death.
Troy enjoyed his work and was highly respected by his peers and co-workers.
He loved the outdoors. Growing up in Utah, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family. After moving to New Hampshire, his passion was, ice and deep-sea fishing.
He married Kristen Larson February 14, 1987, and together they had one son, Trevor Moore. Later they divorced but remained friends.
Troy is survived by his mother Jayne Moore, sisters, Tallene "Joe" Huffaker, Tamra "Steve" Woodard. Nephews Jake "Mindy" Huffaker, Cody "Sydney" Woodard, Nieces Stacy "Steele" Millgate, Rachael Woodard and his furry little girl "Sootie."
He was preceded in death by his father Glen Moore, and son Trevor Moore. Troy's family loved him so much and are very proud of the man he'd become. He will be missed dearly.
The family honored his wish to be cremated and have his ashes returned to them. The family would like to thank the staff at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, for their wonderful, compassionate care they gave Troy over the past several weeks.
Also, a special thank you to Troy's friends and neighbors, Steve and Nancy Hamilton, who cared so much for him. We deeply appreciate your kindness and help, during this difficult time.