February 7, 1962 ~ January 18, 2020
Troy Lee Shorts our beloved Son, Brother, Father and Grandfather went to be with our Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on February 7, 1962, at Hill Air Force Base, Ogden, Utah to Barry E. Shorts and Tana M. Egbert. He grew up in Clearfield and graduated from Clearfield High School. He attended Weber State University and acquired an Engineering Degree.
He Married Cornelia Bernert and they had two beautiful boys. They later Divorced.
His sons were his life. He raised them to be good men. They did everything together whether fishing, camping, hiking or sports. He loved playing games with his family. He had the greatest sense of humor, the cutest grin and what a tease. He will be greatly missed.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Troy was good at everything he did whether it was gardening, building his home or anything that needed fixing.
After working several years in maintenance at the Layton Mall and the Burn Plant, he moved to Alaska where he worked at Galena Air base until the government closed it. He then worked on the north slopes in the oil business for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
He is survived by his Mother, Tana (Lionel) Evans, his Dad, Barry (Brenda) Shorts, his sons, Travis (Pashell) Shorts, Matthew Shorts. Sisters, Trena Shorts, Alayne (Kenny) Glover, Juli Shorts, Tricia (Jason) Watkins, and Brother Barry (Michelle) Shorts Jr., three Grandchildren and many Nieces and Nephews.
He was preceded in death by Grandparents, Mack & Cora Egbert and Earl & Genevieve Shorts.
A Celebration of his life will be held on January 30, 2020, at 5 P.M. at 2206 W. 2300 N, Clinton, Utah.