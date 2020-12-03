Troy S. Nessen Dec 3, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Troy S. NessenTroy S. Nessen, 58, passed away November 30, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice find Brigham City man passed out drunk after attack on girlfriendShot fired in argument at tire shop, Ogden man arrestedWeber County man arrested in child sexual enticement caseSunset woman charged with three felonies in St. George road rage incidentUpgraded charges filed against man in 14-shot attack on people in OgdenClearfield woman jailed after double stabbing and brawlFirsthand account of Spanish flu outbreak gives comparison between 1918 and todayDavis School District working on pilot plan to reduce COVID-19 closure timeTremonton man charged with allegedly raping woman after summer swim outingMan allegedly threatens to kill food delivery person 'to protect his country' +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Utahns signing up for Obamacare, but Medicaid expansion could cut into numbers As population, development growth puts strain on water supply, Ogden hoping to slow the flow Herbert appoints two judges to replace retiring jurists Morris, Kay in Davis County Athletes say they removed Utah monolith, legal case unclear The Sundance Film Festival goes largely virtual for 2021 Woman charged with killing her children has new trial delay, this time due to COVID-19 Once considered for historic preservation, old tower at Ogden Airport looks to be coming down soon Man pleads not guilty to charges of trying to suffocate his mother