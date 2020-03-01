Ty Beckett Cloward

April 7, 2014 ~ February 26, 2020
Ty Cloward age 5, went home to Jesus on February 26, 2020. Ty was born in Fort Hood, Texas on April 7, 2014, to his parents Danni and Mitch Cloward. Ty touched the lives of many. He was a very loving and active child.
He loved playing with his brothers and was excited for the birth of his new baby sister. He always had a hug to give and a smile and a laugh, that would brighten your day.
Our family is very lucky to have had five amazing years with Ty in our lives. Ty is survived by his loving parents Danni and Mitch Cloward; three Siblings, Stetson, Ryker and Colt. He will also be missed by his grandpa and grandma, Jerry and Ute Cloward; grandma and grandpa, Marci and Denny Larson; grandpa and Nana K, Danny and Karina Fetters; Nana and Papa, Becky and Zac Hendrix; as well as a number of aunt and uncles and numerous cousins.
Ty was preceded in heaven by his great-grandparents, Mark and Viva Cloward and Norris and Venna Miller; Aunt, Diane Fetters.
The Family welcomes All to his Celebration of Life was held on, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Creekside Church in Wasilla, Alaska.