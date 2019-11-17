May 10, 1978 ~ November 12, 2019
Two great things happened in 1978. The Yankees won the World Series and our little brother, Tyler Jon Thomas, was born. He was, perhaps, the greatest NYY fan ever. Our loving parents, Glenn and Linda Thomas, adored him as we did, and they also quickly acquired a new level of patience.
From the time he could talk, Tyler had a sparkle in his eyes and a joke on his lips. He was witty and charming and more than a little mischievous. He could always do anything he set his mind to, which meant trouble for a few unsuspecting neighbors. Fortunately, he was also so lovable that no one could ever stay mad.
He was the master of delivering stinging barbs to loved ones, while somehow making them sound like a compliment. He was known for daring people to do silly things so that he could sit back and enjoy the show. More than one family member acted the fool in order to make Tyler laugh.
If he was interested in something, he tackled it with passion and determination. He loved to golf and play baseball. He was happiest when he was outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, or flinging fiery marshmallows. He also loved holidays, barbeques, family traditions and gatherings.
Tyler was outgoing and loved to make new friends. His gift of gab and unique ability to connect with everyone he met came from his mom. He loved everyone he worked with and they always loved him back. Tyler was the hardest working guy we know. He was a talented electrician and, like his dad, Tyler had a knack for fixing any problem or thing.
Tyler graduated from Fremont High School in 1997. He married Erica Beus, and although they later divorced, they remained friends. From their marriage came one of his greatest joys in life, his son, Boston. Tyler and Boston enjoyed a very special relationship, which gave Tyler the perfect excuse to indulge his inner child as together they shopped for toys, lit fireworks, and played video games. The two of them could make each other laugh like no one else. Tyler's life was also blessed by his step-daughter, Brecklyn Boyer, and his daughter, Tyler Jean Thomas, who held a special place in his heart.
Family was Tyler's first priority and he was fiercely loyal. He had many challenges in his too-short life, but we love him unconditionally and will always be proud of every part of him. We will miss him with all our hearts. Tyler, we will forever love you and remember you with great affection and silly stories.
Tyler was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is survived by his parents, Glenn and Linda Thomas; his children, Boston Thomas and Tyler Jean Thomas; his brother, Roger (Stephanie) Thomas; sisters, Michele Parry, Kimberly (Jack Howell) Thomas, Nicole (Bill) Turek, and Melissa Moore, (AKA Favor-Asker). He is also survived by a large extended family of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who love him dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Cherie Robinson and Stacy and Gladys Thomas.
Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the many doctors and nurses at Dixie Regional Hospital who watched over Tyler and provided him with the best care possible.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: