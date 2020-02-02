May 1, 1927 ~ January 29, 2020
Uleah Chlarson Flamm passed away in her sleep on January 29, 2020, like she always wanted to, just 36 hours after being together with all her children.
She was born on May 1, 1927 in Honeyville, Utah to LaVoy Matilda Hunsaker and Lyman Edward Chlarson. She graduated from Box Elder High School where she met her eternal sweetheart, Bryce Conway Flamm, during their Sophomore year.
They were married on April 10, 1947 in the Logan LDS Temple. As newlyweds attending Utah State College, they were broke and worked multiple jobs. Afterwards, while rearing their children, Uleah was supportive and helped Bryce to be successful in all he did. They were devoted to their family and loved being together - hosting parties, gathering with their friends, traveling all around the world, and working at their Wyoming ranch.
Uleah loved dancing, had a rich alto voice, took piano lessons in high school, and made sure each of her children started piano at an early age. She was a great homemaker, fabulous cook, and was known for her sense of humor and practical jokes. She was always very conscientious about her appearance and had a real knack for coordinating a classy look. She enjoyed friendships with members of her dinner group, DUP, book clubs, North Ogden Civic League, and neighbors.
Mom was a faithful, active Latter-Day Saint and served in many capacities. Most memorable were her callings as Ben Lomond Stake YW President (she especially loved Girls' Camp) and serving with Dad as Ward Mission Leaders. She loved reading her scriptures and taught her children to pray, budget, clean, cook, work, and serve.
She suffered with poor health for many years which gave her husband, family, and many others the opportunity to serve her each in their own way. We are happy Mom is now free from physical pain as she enjoys the sweet reunion with her husband, family, and friends.
Uleah was preceded in death by Bryce, parents, siblings: Berma, Varsel, Joyce, Ila, Dona Rae, and Cecil; granddaughter Sarah Jean Hill; great granddaughter Amelia Millie Flamm. She is survived by her brother Quinn; her children Ronald (Kathleen), Jeffrey (Nancy), Sheri (Jay Hill), Sheila (Jeffrey Favero), Ken (Stan Nichols), Nyla (Dennis Roberts), and Richard (Angela); 38 grandchildren, and 71 great-grandchildren.
Viewings will be held at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah, on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the North Ogden, UT LDS Stake Center, 626 E. 2600 N., North Ogden from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by funeral services at 12 noon. Burial at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 500 E. 2850 N., North Ogden.
The family would like to thank all who patiently cared for her, including the staff at Lotus Park Assisted Living and Stephanie Draper of Independence Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: