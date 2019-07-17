Jared Michael Reaves
February 23, 1988 ~ July 5, 2019
USCG Chief Petty Officer Jared Michael Reaves, of North Ogden, UT passed away on July 5, 2019, at the University of Chicago Medical Center of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
Jared graduated from Weber High School in 2006, and went on to attend Texas A&M in Galveston, TX. He joined the United States Coast Guard and served proudly until his death.
He leaves behind his wife Marissa, son Colton, his parents James and Marti Hammon, his sister Jesica(Rey) Medellin, their children Ant, Bella and Dom, his brother Jake Reaves and his children Brayden and Charlotte.
A Celebration of Jared's Life will be held at the North Ogden Park on July 27, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Marissa has requested donations be made to the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society or "Phil's Friends".