V. Reid Jeppsen

April 20, 1937 ~ August 11, 2019
Virgil Reid Jeppsen, Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Great Outdoorsman, 82, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at his home with his family by his side, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Reid was born April 20, 1937, in Mantua, Utah a son of Virgil LeRoy Jeppsen and Verda B. Wyatt.
Reid loved growing up in Mantua, where he experienced many wonderful childhood adventures.
He worked at Thiokol for 42 years beginning as an Instrumentation Technician then retiring as a Design Engineer for the Space Shuttle and other Space programs. After retirement he volunteered for 14 years for the Division of Wildlife Services and 18 years as a Marshall for the Eagle Mountain Golf Course in Brigham City. Reid has many lifelong friends who have loved and supported him throughout this journey. Reid was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Reid married Rosemary Newman on December 27, 1974, in Bothwell, Utah. Together they had one daughter, Nicole Jeppsen.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Janine and Blake from CNS, as well as Dr. Glynn Gilcrease and Stephanie at the Huntsman Cancer Center.
Surviving are his wife Rosemary; daughters: Pam (Clifton) Pontius; Candace (Kim) Leishman; Nicole Jeppsen and a son David Reid (Debbie) Jeppsen, 14 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
Reid was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Lazzarini.
Funeral services will be Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Forest Hills Ward Chapel, 25 N. 300 E., Brigham City, UT.
Viewings will be Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Church.
Interment will be in the Mantua Cemetery.
