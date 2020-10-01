Valerie Fish Knettle
March 5, 1923 - September 23, 2020
Born March 5, 1923 in Los Angeles, CA to Charles Franklin Fish and Mary Ivis McClellan. She passed away peacefully from old age September 23, 2020. She was 97 years old.
Valerie spent the majority of her childhood in Phoenix, AZ. She witnessed the Great Depression first hand. She had 5 siblings. She married Ralph Lough shortly after high school graduation in June 1940. They had 2 daughters: Shari Lynn and Valerie Julene. They later divorced.
Valerie sent many she knew and loved to fight in WWII, including her older brother. She was a single mother so she worked as an office assistant before receiving training as a draftsman in engineering. She then married Dix Knettle who passed away in 1986. She lived and worked in the San Diego, CA and Escondido, CA areas for 54 years. She later moved to Ogden, UT to live with family.
Valerie valued education and knowledge. She continued to take college courses in her retirement. She loved gardening and the outdoors. She spent time traveling and hiking in many beautiful parts of the southwest including the Grand Canyon and the Sierra Nevada mountain range. She was an extremely loyal friend and was generous to many charitable organizations. She was a long-time volunteer for the American Cancer Society and a member of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Valerie was the beneficiary of much friendship and service because of her church affiliation.
Valerie is survived by her daughter Shari Lynn Lough Ballmann Tebbs (Kyle), grandson Alan Ballmann (Shara), granddaughter Kay Ballmann Triplett (Doug), and 3 great-grandchildren: Bridget, Max, and Abby. She is also survived by her brother Lester Fish who recently celebrated his 99th birthday.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society. We wish to express gratitude to CNS Hospice, especially Judy and Andrea. Internment will be at Oak Hills Memorial Cemetery in Escondido, CA. Please send condolences to the family at Premier Funeral Services.