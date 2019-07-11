Valjoe Dennis Hope

September 10, 1958 ~ July 3, 2019
Valjoe (Val) Dennis Hope passed away on July 3, 2019, surrounded by his family at the University of Utah hospital, due to complications from a heart attack that occurred on May 24, 2019.
He was born in Ogden, Utah to Claine Devere and D. Lynette Hope on September 10, 1958. He grew up in Ogden and briefly lived in San Jose, Califorina. He attended schools in the area and attended Weber State University. He worked at different jobs including Hill Air Force Base as an aircraft mechanic.
He was married to Jeannette Lance in 1979 and they had two children together, Jennifer and Benjamin. They were later divorced. He married Julia Nichols in 1996 and she passed away on April 2004.
Val loved to take long walks with his mother and her dog Rowdy along the Ogden River. He also loved to search out those overlooked gems at the local thrift stores, where he was able to find some valuable items from time to time. He never missed the farmers market when they were running. Val enjoyed the companionship of animals and always looked forward to the 4th of July. Everywhere he went, he made a friend.
He is survived by two daughters Joslyn Hope of Ogden, Jennifer (Jeremy) Norton of Lander, Wyoming and a son Benjamin Deuel (Danie Ann) of Roy, his mother Lynette Spiers of Ogden, two brothers Larry (Debbie) Hope of West Haven and Lance (Sherry) Hope of Riverdale, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Claine and his wife Julia.
The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and staff at the U of U hospital for all their valiant efforts and loving care.
He had requested to be cremated and there will be a Memorial Service held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Myers Mortuary at 845 Washington Blvd. In Ogden Utah.
A celebration of life to spread his ashes will be conducted at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: