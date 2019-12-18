January 18, 2019 ~ December 15, 2019
VaLois (Harris) Bangerter, 93, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born on January 18th, 1926 in Samaria, Idaho, a daughter of Ferrin and Ruth Ann (Roderick) Harris.
She graduated from Davis High School and received a Bachelor^s degree in Social Work at BYU.
On August 30, 1949, VaLois married the love of her life, Leland Bangerter in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in numerous callings and five proselyting missions to: California, Auckland New Zealand, San Jose California, Ft. Lauderdale Florida, and Temple Square. She also served multiple years as an Ordinance Worker in the Ogden Temple.
She was a 3rd grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary in Roy and also substitute taught at Roy High School.
VaLois enjoyed dancing very much and would dance with her kids and family in her living room to old records or to Lawrence Welk music on TV. She and her husband Leland belonged to a square-dancing club for many years, which they enjoyed greatly.
VaLois is survived by her children; Wayne (Nora) Bangerter, Karla (Fred) DuVall, Gary (Nancy) Bangerter, Rayan (Allen) Webster, 11 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lake View Ward 4900 South 2000 West, Roy, Utah.
A Viewing will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Myers Mortuary in Roy (5865 S. 1900 W.) from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and prior to the services at the church 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
