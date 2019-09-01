October 11, 1943 ~ August 26, 2019
On Monday, August 26, 2019, Valynn Miller, loving mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 75.
She was born on October 11, 1943, in Price, UT to Granville and Hettie (Judd) Alger. She attended Ogden High School. She married Michael W. Miller on November 2, 1962, and they had five children: Mark Blaine Miller, Cynthia Ann Miller, Julie (David) Persinger, John David Miller, and Bryan Lee Miller. She was a member of the Highland Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Valynn loved music and dancing. Her children were her favorite dance partners and there were many living room dances to all of her favorite songs.
She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and enjoyed attending their meetings. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They were her whole life and she loved every picture, phone call, and visit.
Valynn was preceded in death by her father, Granville; mother Hettie Marie (Judd); son, Brian; as well as her sisters: Elaine Jones, Larene Trinkle, Revo Stokes, and Patricia Blaylock.
She is survived by her sister JoAnn McCoy, her children: Mark, Cindy, Julie (Dave) and John; her grandchildren: Geoffry Montalvo, Jenna Persinger, Daniel Persinger, Morgan Persinger and Benjamin Persinger; and her great-grandchildren: Nickolai, Liam, Carson, Alyssa, Joshua, Isaiah and Noah; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the friends Sharol Taggart & Gloria Barrlow for their special friendship over the years and to Mountain View Health Services and Inspiration Hospice for all their care of Mom.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 ? 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 ? 36th St., Ogden, UT. Graveside Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: