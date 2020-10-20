Van Allan Criddle
August 16, 1949 ~ October 16, 2020
It is with gratitude in our hearts that we announce the passing of Van Allan Criddle on October 16, 2020. Following a short and unexpected battle with a brain tumor, "Pops", as we boys called him, was able to peacefully, and mostly painlessly, return to his heavenly home, where we are sure that numerous hosts eagerly awaited his return and welcomed him with open arms.
Pops was born August 16, 1949, the eldest child of Nevin Alexander Criddle and Ethel Fern Allan in Kaysville, Davis County, UT. In passing, he is reunited with his parents, his younger sister, Christine Mason, in-laws Bill and Betty Lassiter Bill Lassiter, Jr., as well as many other loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, and 4 sons, Shane (Tara), Cameron (Lisa), Justin (Lisa), and Bill (Julie). He is also survived by his siblings Craig (JoAnn) Criddle, Cindy (Mike) Petersen, Jeff (Emmy) Criddle, Monty Criddle, and Kelly (Jerilyn) Criddle, as well as 12 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews (too many to count), and a lifetime of friends and family from all over the country. He was beloved by all who knew him. He touched many hearts and sought to be a light to those who might be in need.
Pops loved his family, his church, the outdoors, cowboy poetry, RVing, and serving those around him. He recently finished an 18-month church mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with mom at Martin's Cove in Wyoming. He and mom capped that off by jumping in the RV and touring the western half of the U.S. to visit friends and family that they hadn't seen in a long time. Looking back, it was the perfect farewell tour! In the end, all dad wanted was to be surrounded by his family and to tell them how much he loved them.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at The Criddle Farm located at 31965 DeBerry Rd, Creswell, OR 97426.