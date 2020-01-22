February 28, 1947 ~ January 19, 2020
Van Lee Sessions, 72, passed away on January 19, 2020, from a stroke at Mc-Kay Dee hospital in Ogden.
He was born on February 28, 1947, to Van R. Sessions and Bessie Lee in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from Davis High School.
Van was previously married three times, and then he met Carolyn England online in Blackfoot, Idaho. They were married on July 19, 2002.
Van was drafted in 1966 and was in the Marines until 1972. He worked for Kaysville City and then Hill Air Force Base until his retirement in April of 2012.
He was a life member of the Marine Corps League, Purple Heart, and Wounded Combat Veterans of Utah. Van enjoyed doing military things, spending time with his family and friends, going to Doug's Auctions on Tuesdays, Jeremiah's and Stagecoach restaurants and Village Inn where he had numerous favorite waitresses. He was awarded the Hometown Hero in Layton, UT in 2010.
Van is survived by his wife Carolyn; stepchildren: Robert Walters, Heather Stewart, Justin Walters, Michael Walters, and Andrew (Nicole) Walters, all of Blackfoot, Idaho; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Leavitt's Mortuary located at 836 36th Street in Ogden, and Friday prior to services from 1:15 - 2:15 p.m. Funeral Services will be Friday, January 24, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary Chapel.
Interment in Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: