Vanna Carter
May 13, 1943 - June 2, 2021
On Wednesday, June 2, 2021 Vanna Porter Carter, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 78.
Vanna was born on May 13, 1943 and raised in Morgan, Utah and lived most of her life in Porterville, Utah. She married Paul Carter 60 years ago on July 6, 1961. They had 5 children, Sharalee (Craig) Hall, Dana (Jamie) Wilde, Lori Holman, Jody (Rhonda) Carter, and Brady (Shari) Carter, 18 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way.
For the past 34 years Vanna has also been the primary caretaker of her special needs niece, Paula Lopez.
She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her sister, LaRaye (George) Kreutzer, and her brother Ray D. Porter. Vanna was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Jessie Porter, brother, Darrell Porter, sister, Carole Lopez, and great grandchild, Hadlee Ashcroft.
Vanna was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was dedicated to the service of others. Her life passion was her family. She loved to combine her love of shopping and family by taking each grandchild out for lunch and shopping on their birthdays. Home was her favorite place to be and she always had it decorated for each holiday. Everyone looked forward to Sunday dinners, dilly beans and monkey bread at her house. She was always friendly to everyone and enjoyed spending time with friends. She made everyone feel loved and appreciated.
Vanna retired from Morgan County School District where she worked as a lunch lady, special education aide, and librarian. She loved spending time with the students and spent extra time with the special needs students. She also enjoyed teaching country line dance with Paul through the years.
Vanna lived an exemplary life of love and service and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 am at Morgan 5th Ward Chapel in Porterville with a viewing Monday, June 7, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm at Walker Mortuary in Morgan and Tuesday from 9:45 to 10:45 am at the church.
Interment will be held at South Morgan Cemetery.
To view services and send condolences please go to www.walker-mortuary.com