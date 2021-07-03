Vaughn Alma Deem
1935 - 2021
Vaughn Alma Deem, beloved Husband, Father, Papa, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Son, Brother, and Friend passed away on June 20, 2021, of natural causes. He was born on February 28, 1935, to George and Flossie Bingham Deem in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Weber High in 1953. Go Warriors!
Vaughn attended Weber State where he received his electronics degree. He worked at Hill Air Force Base, later had a business in North Ogden, and then worked for Weber School District where he installed computers in all the schools. He also was in the National Guard for six years.
Vaughn met his wife, Danna, at a dance in Salt Lake City in September and they were married on November 26, 1964. It was "love at first sight." Their marriage was solemnized in the Ogden Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
A few months after moving to North Ogden, they were called to be dance directors in the Ben Lomond Stake. They attended BYU and were taught by World Dance Champions, Roy and June Mavor. They were blessed to have many talented ward directors to help teach the Young Men and Young Women the dances for the All Church, Stake, and Ward Festivals. Thanks for all those who participated. We love you.
Vaughn earned his Eagle Scout Award and three Palms. He was a Scout Leader for 30 years earning the Scouter's Training Award, the Scouter's Key, the Commissioner Arrowhead, the Religious On-My-Honor, the District Award of Merit, and was presented the Silver Beaver Award. He loved being cubmaster and doing special ceremonies and all the fun activities.
Vaughn enjoyed coaching baseball for 25 years and getting to know the many special players that left a mark on his heart. This included the North Ogden Little League Teams, and he was the Northern Director for the Babe Ruth Baseball teams. It was a special time because all his boys were on one on these teams at one time or another.
He loved living in North Ogden close to the mountains and appreciated good friends and neighbors. He enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing, traveling, beautiful sunsets, working in his yard, and going to all the grandkids' activities. He especially loved spending time with his family.
Vaughn is survived by his wife, Danna, and their children, Susan (Jim) Goodrich, Lorri Wheeler, Fuss (Sandy), Scott (Gaynell), Steve (Melissa), Darin (Debbie), and Trent. He leaves a legacy which includes 42 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. His sister Lyndsay (Darrell) Wayment and sister-in-law Marilyn Deem.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gene, daughter Kim Reilly, and sons Lynn and Michael.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary located at 845 Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah. Funeral services will be held on July 7, 2021 at Ben Lomond 5th Ward Building at 3352 North 1050 East in North Ogden, Utah 84414 at 11:00 a.m. Family will greet friends prior to services from 10:00-10:40 a.m. internment will be at the Ben Lomond Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please take your family out for ice cream and give them a big hug.
The funeral service will be live streamed. To watch, scroll to the bottom of Vaughn's obituary on Wednesday, July 7 at 11:00 a.m. Myers website at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on the Myers Mortuary website indefinitely.