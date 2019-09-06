1929 ~ 2019
Vaughn J. Perkins lived in Kaysville, Utah for most of his life. He was seventh of nine children of William R. and Mamie Coombs Perkins. He was born on a kitchen table, May 19, 1929, in Kaysville, Utah. He graduated from Davis High School and attended the prestigious Art Center School in Los Angeles and then served in the Air Force. He was privileged to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the West Central States Mission, mostly serving in Montana. It was there that he met his sweetheart, Birchall Bundy who was also serving a mission. After returning home he soon married her on June 3, 1955, in the Logan Temple. He graduated from BYU with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He started teaching at North Davis Junior High and when the opportunity arrived in 1960, he began teaching art at Davis High School. He taught there for 33 years. He was a beloved teacher to most students with his quick wit.
Vaughn enjoyed painting, fishing (especially at Fish Lake), and golf with friends, gardening, and was an incredible handyman.
Vaughn and Birchall are the parents of four boys. He served faithfully in different callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He affected the lives of many young men as a scoutmaster for many years. Always faithful and volunteering his time for the church whenever possible. He had a profound knowledge of the gospel and an avid reader of the scriptures. After retirement from teaching art, he served a second mission in the Philippines Bacolod Mission under President George Snell.
Vaughn is survived by his wife, Birchall, and children: Thane (JoAn), Arn (Margie), Ryan (Jolene), and Burton (Sharon). He is also survived by his two younger sisters, Beverly (Frank) Ferrante, Marsha (Ken) Rackham, and sister-in-law, Shirley Perkins. He is preceded in death by his brothers: Merrill, Odell, Dean, Eugene, sister, Elaine, and a daughter-in-law, Roberta.
He also has 26 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kaysville Crestwood Stake Center, 855 E. Mutton Hollow Road, Kaysville, UT. Friends may visit family Monday, September 9, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd., Layton, UT and Tuesday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, Layton, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary fund or humanitarian fund.
