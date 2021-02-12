Vaughn Ralph Smith
March 26, 1957 - February 10, 2021
Vaughn R. Smith passed away February 10, 2021. Vaughn was born on March 26, 1957 to Janiece Howell Smith and Clair Albert Smith. He was raised in Ogden, Utah.
Vaughn married Sheri Cooper in 1974. Shortly after, the couple were blessed by their first child, Jason. Vaughn made the decision to leave high school to join the United States Army at 17 years of age. Sheri and Jason joined Vaughn in California and later they were stationed in Germany. Their second child, Mandi was born in Germany. Devastating to their little family, Mandi sadly passed away at three months of age. Vaughn was then transferred to Fort Collins in Colorado, where the family was blessed with their third child, Marci. Vaughn served his country for three years. Vaughn and Sheri later divorced in 1981. Vaughn maintained an irreplaceable love for Sheri.
Vaughn worked as a heavy equipment operator in Ogden where Don Smith (Hoop), whom he respected greatly and thought of as a dear friend, mentored him. He later worked at Northern Utah Glass, Parsons Construction Company in Ogden and La Grand Johnson in Logan.
An employment opportunity as a heavy equipment operator took Vaughn and his children to Lake Elsinore, California. There he married Deena Bickman and became a stepfather to her two children, Zach and Raine. The two later separated.
Upon returning to Ogden, Vaughn had the opportunity to work with his older brother, Barry, as a glass glazer at the company founded by Barry. Vaughn later started his own business, Good Ol Boy Handy Man, where he became skilled in many trades. Vaughn wed Elaine Web and became a stepfather to her four children, Ashley, Michelle, Duffy, and Tristan, and a grandfather to Essence. The pair later separated.
Vaughn loved his motorcycles, working on old vehicles and collecting almost everything. Vaughn was always the life of the party and knew how to put a smile on anyone's face. Everyone knew him as "Vaughn R." His numerous friends can attest that he was always willing to help those that he cared about and often even those that he had only just met. This quality was both a blessing and a curse for Vaughn, as sometimes he would give away more than he had. Vaughn had a special love for Halloween and always had the most creative costumes.
Vaughn is survived by his adoring Mother, Janiece Smith Cook; his Brother Brian (Jackie) Smith; his children Jason Smith, Marci (Greg) Day; seven grandchildren, Dezari, Payton, Tayah, Allisyn, Madden, Cooper, and Brodi; and great grandson, Braiden.
Vaughn's Father, Clair Smith; Daughter, Mandi Smith; two Brothers, Barry Smith and Howard Smith; Grandson, Kayel Smith; and his beloved dogs, Gotti and Pongo, precede him in death.
Vaughn's addiction became bigger than his own life. He is now free from pain and the weight of the demons that he has carried for so many years. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Mark, Daryl, Mount Olympus, and the VA for caring for Vaughn throughout the last years and as his life concluded.
A graveside memorial with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Myers Evergreen Memorial Park (100 N. Monroe Blvd. Ogden, UT 84404). All are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The service will be live streamed on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com to watch bring up Vaughn's obituary at 1 p.m. Condolences may also be sent to the family on this website.
If you are struggling with an addiction, it is not too late to seek help. Recovery is hard, regret is harder.