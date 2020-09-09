Vaun Gary Waite
July, 17 1968 - September 3, 2020
Vaun Gary Waite, our beloved Son, Brother, Father, Brother-in-law, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin and Friend to so many, left us suddenly on September 3. 2020 from a medical issue. Vaun will be remember as an exceptional, professional horseman, in the Horse Racing industry just like his father. His professional career took him to California, Florida, Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming.
Vaun had his own breaking, training, and sales prep business, Rocking VW Stables. He was the Starter, Paddock Judge, and Trackman at Wyoming Downs in Evanston for many years.
Vaun was funny, sincere, life of any party, silly, and he loved with his whole heart. He touched so many lives!
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary A Waite and leaves behind his mother, Lona Offret Waite, sisters, Jodi (Angel) Lopez, Cari (Bob) Stott, and Loni Waite. Sons, Wyatt Gary Waite and Jaxson Criag Waite and a daughter, Zoey Kay Waite. He was a beloved Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He was highly regarded in the horse racing industry and he had so many friends and loved ones. His family has been overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, memories and support.
Graveside services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at Syracuse City Cemetery at 1 pm. Services are open to anyone who would like to pay there respects.
In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with expenses.