Veda LaVon Porter Youngberg

1932 ~ 2020
"Together Again"
Our dear sweet mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, LaVon Youngberg, passed away on March 11, 2020. It took all of 87 years to contain LaVon's life. She was the first-born child to goodly parents Clyde Orlando Porter and Veda Catherine Fletcher on November 29, 1932 in Ogden, Utah. She enjoyed her childhood in Ogden. She had 3 wonderful siblings she helped raise and loved very much, Donald Fletcher Porter (Maureen), Arleen Kay Hinich (Joe), and Gerald Porter (Dale).
She loved her high school years and was a proud graduate of Weber High School in 1950. She married her sweetheart Joseph Walter Youngberg at the age of 17, on November 13, 1950 in Ogden. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple in February of 1960. Together they made a happy home for their four children. She was married to our dad for 42 years when he suddenly passed away on October 24, 1992. She never got over our father's death and often reminisced about their dating escapades and happy marriage.
She resided in Ogden, where she worked at Albertson's Grocery Store and as a secretary at Ogden High School. She was an excellent housekeeper and mother. We always had tidy clothes, something good to eat, and clean dishes. There was never a dirty glass left on the countertop, she'd sweep them up and put them in the dishwasher as soon as we set them down. She kept her children in line by disciplining them with a wooden spoon and fly swatter. We all laughed about her discipline tactics and teased her for many years about it.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her Heavenly Father and older brother Jesus Christ. She loved to eat out and shop. She knew where to find all the bargains in town. She and dad loved to square dance and were members of the "Ace of Clubs" square dance club. She also loved nice things, diet coke, and chocolate. She later married her best friend's brother, Joseph Herman Bone Jr., on August 11, 2000 in Ogden. The were married for 7 years.
She is survived by three sons and one daughter, Joseph Kevin Youngberg (Debbie), Dirk C. Youngberg (Susan), Shawn Porter Youngberg (Sheila) and Lynnette Keesler (Mick), 18 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Seasons Assisted Living and AFI Hospice for the excellent care they provided to our mother.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
