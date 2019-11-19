April 21, 1933 ~ November 15, 2019
Vee M. Sevy passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. He was born April 21, 1933, in Panguitch, Utah to loving parents Ward and Mamie Sevy.
He graduated from Ogden High School in 1951 and attended Weber State College. He held many certificates and awards from his years in Corporate Management. He worked for Marquardt for 24 years in their Ogden, UT and Van Nuys, CA locations. He then worked for and retired from Williams International in Ogden.
He joined the Army and served our country in the Korean War.
In July 1951, he married Mary Fitzpatrick. Together they had a son and three daughters. They were later divorced. In 1972 he married Flora L. Martin.
He loved fly fishing and together they enjoyed traveling, golfing, and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Flora, his children: Michael V. Sevy, Jan Sevy, Roxanne Matejka, Josie (Daryl) Hodges, and two step-sons: Kenneth B. Martin and Robert D. Martin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Marjorie Ann Bertlschofer, and his brothers, Ray and Larry Sevy.
The family would like to thank the professional staff at Heritage Park and Hospice who lovingly took care of him till his end.
He requested no funeral services.