Veerna Barnes Law
On September 24, 2020 our beloved wife and mother Veerna Barnes Law peacefully passed away at the age of 81.
Veerna was born in Randolf Utah, to Robert Walter Barnes and Orthella K Findlay. She resided in Sunset Utah with her loving husband George Albert Law. Veerna was a faithful daughter of God belonging to The Church of Latter-day Saints. She has three daughters, Darlene Soto, Doreen Hinds, and Joy Olsen. She has nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Veerna Law is survived by her husband, George A. Law, brother, Gordon Barnes, and her three daughters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Orthella Barnes, sister, Thelma Barnes, and brothers, Wessly and LeMont Barnes.
We will miss her dearly but know that God has welcomed her into his loving arms.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Sunset 5th Ward, 2431 North 250 West. The family will meet with friends Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Evanston Cemetery, Wyoming.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com