July 19, 1927 ~ May 29, 2020
Velda Holmes Wight reunited with her Sweetheart, Dee, and loving family awaiting her in Heaven on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born July 19, 1927 in Glenns Ferry, Idaho to Magnus LeRoy Homes and Arletta Alvira Homes. She met the love of her life, Reed DeVerl Wight, when she was 14. She graduated from Ogden High then married her Sweetheart on September 11, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Velda worked by her husband's side in all his business adventures while being a mother of five children and a homemaker. They taught their children and grand children the value of hard work and integrity.
Velda is loved and adored by all and is known for getting things done. She served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including Service in the Temple, a Humanitarian Service Mission in Cambodia, two Inner City Missions, eight years Serving on Temple Square.
Velda's life was centered around her Husband and Family. She enjoyed many travel adventures, camping, fishing, sewing, crocheting and reading.
Each and every one of her family members including 22 grandchildren, 86 great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild knew they were loved. She had a gift for loving and nurturing the babies and showing each of us such great love and care.
Surviving Velda are her children: Glen (Beverly) Wight, Karen (Dale) Chase, Carol (Craig) Hess, and Mary Ann (Rodney) Hardy . She was preceded in death by her Husband, Reed DeVerl; daughter, DeAnna Davis; and great-grandson, Gideon Daniel Chase.
Because of the Covid-19 Pandemic, only a graveside service will be held for family at Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, Utah. Please visit Serenicare.com to share condolences and to attend the service remotely.