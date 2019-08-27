July 13, 1927 ~ August 24, 2019
Venita Call Russell, 92, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019, from natural causes.
She was born in Ogden, Utah to Elias and Lola LaVern (Dean) Call, the youngest of seven children.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, daughter Lynette, Father, Mother, brothers Malynn (Hank), Joseph, and sisters Fay, Letha, Lila, and Lola.
Venita married Jack Russell, her husband of 68 years, on June 6, 1947. Their marriage was later sealed in the Ogden Temple. For their honeymoon, they went to Reno, San Francisco and Los Angeles (all for $90). Jack was a Marine in World War II and fought in the battle of Iwo Jima. He passed away in April 2016. They had three children, Lynette (Dennis), Paula and Scott (Kevin). They also have four grandchildren: Sherie (Darin), Brent, Nichole (Ned) and Adrian, and six great-grandchildren: Kelsey, Zane, Wyatt, Avery, Brayzee and Jordan.
She graduated from Weber High School and later worked at Hill Air Force Base as a Top Security Control Officer. She retired in 1986 after 30+ years of service.
Venita was always the life of the party. She played the accordion and organ and loved to perform at family gatherings. Her singing was legendary. She loved karaoke and would often sing her infamous rendition of Patsy Cline's, "Crazy".
Jack and Venita traveled frequently in their retirement years. They went on many cruises and attended several of Jack's Marine reunions throughout the USA. There are countless stories about their travel adventures.
Venita was an excellent cook. Sunday dinners were very special ? roast beef, potatoes, gravy, green beans and bacon, homemade pies and cakes. She also made homemade candy and cookies every Christmas. Mom loved a clean house and a day didn't pass without a thorough cleaning.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., and Thursday 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
